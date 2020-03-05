What's the difference between coronavirus and the flu?

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. grows, a lot of people are wondering: how does the virus compare to the seasonal flu?

The flu is still widespread in West Virginia and Virginia, like much of the country. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has similar symptoms to the flu, but the viruses causing the diseases differ in key ways.

Unlike the flu, the novel strain of coronavirus can be spread through the air. The flu can come in many strains (and two separate strains have circulated this flu season, extending the season's severity), while there is only one virus that causes COVID-19.

"In Virginia, we are still seeing widespread flu activity; luckily we've had no cases of coronavirus. We've not seen any community spread of coronavirus, so that diagnosis without any kind of exposure would be much less likely," said Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director of Central Shenandoah Health District.

"If they've traveled to countries where there's been community spread or they've traveled to places in the United States where there's been community spread, or they have been in contact with anyone who's had coronavirus, they should also make their healthcare provider aware," Kornegay said about anyone who may have concerns about transmitting the virus.

The flu still has had a significant presence in the U.S. In the 2019-2020 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 32 million people have been diagnosed with the flu. There are now 129 cases of the novel coronavirus in the US, according to WHO, with 11 total deaths recorded.

No cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Virginia or West Virginia. Multiple people have been tested in each state, but all tests have returned negative results.