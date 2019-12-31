The finale of First Night Harrisonburg

The final First Night Harrisonburg began at 5 p.m. Tuesday with children's activities at the John C. Wells Planetarium and free events will continue in downtown Harrisonburg.

Earlier Tuesday, stage equipment was being set up for the many concerts taking place under the Turner Pavilion this evening.

Donuts, coffee, live music and activities are scheduled until the clock strikes twelve. Then the night will end with a fireworks show

right across from the pavilion.

"We're excited, there's a lot, a lot, of volunteers who have been working many, many hours to make this happen," Mike Betts, Executive Director of First Night Harrisonburg, said. "And of course we get to go out with a bang, every pun intended, because we're going to have fireworks."

As the First Night Harrisonburg tradition comes to an end, Mike Betts hopes the community will create a new event for the years to come.

