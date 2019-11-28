The Friendly City celebrates Thanksgiving with 6th annual Rocktown Turkey Trot

Around 1,700 people woke up early Thanksgiving morning to take part in the 6th annual Rocktown Turkey Trot in downtown Harrisonburg.

The 5K and Gobble Gobble Kids Dash is a tradition put on by VA Momentum, to help benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The coordinators asked runners to bring in one canned or non-perishable food item before the race when runners pick up their packet.

For some in the friendly city, like Danielle Strickler and her family, this was their first time running the race. She said she created turkey hats for her and her kids because she wanted to go all out.

"We had to dress up I mean if we're doing something on Thanksgiving we have to go all out," Strickler, said. "Plus they said they had pumpkin pie sampling and so we were all really excited about that too but its something to do and be a little more active before we eat a whole bunch of food. It gives us more of an excuse to do it."

Before the race, Deanna Reed, Mayor of Harrisonburg, also pardoned, Sweet Potato, the turkey, who will live the rest of his life on a farm in Staunton.