Coronavirus affecting many people's mental health as well

Medical professionals across the country are emphasizing that people should not panic over the novel coronavirus, but many are still feeling stressed and anxious over the spread of the virus.

"We might see anxiety, we might see depressive symptoms, so anytime with that, we look for mood changes, we look for behavioral changes, sleep disturbances, appetite changes," Dustin Wright, a Licensed Professional Counselor with Wright Psychological Services, said.

This can lead to phobias, not only of the virus, but of people and places too. For people who already have an existing anxiety disorder, situations like this can intensify those symptoms.

Wright said many people are getting information from a wide range of sources, some of which may not be legitimate, causing fears of not knowing what to believe. And as more places close, financial stressors and/or lack of services can also be drivers of these changes; however, he said it's important for health care providers, along with the community as a whole, to adapt in these types of situations.

"Some might view social media and the internet as a negative at this time, but there's also positives," Wright said. "And some of the positives are that we can social isolate, but we can still stay connected, and that's very important at a time like this."

Wright says it's also important to seek out help, keep in contact with your providers, refrain from self-medicating, and make sure you're getting the most reliable information.

Wright said to be mindful of people who have obsessive compulsive disorder or traits.

