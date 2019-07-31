The legal consequences of impersonating police can be severe

Over the past week, there have been three reports of police impersonators in the Augusta County area, including two that may have involved the same vehicle.

Anyone pretending to be law enforcement could face a serious penalty.

"We are constrained by the limits of the law, but I can tell you that if this kind of thing comes before us, we will take it very seriously," Tim Martin, Commonwealth's Attorney for Augusta County said.

Martin said the first offense for impersonating law enforcement could land a person in jail for up to 12 months along with a $2,500 fine.

"From then on, each time you're caught and convicted, it carries a punishment of a class six felony, so it is treated fairly seriously," Martin said.

Martin said being convicted of a class six felony would carry the weight of up to 5 years in jail.

"Other parts of the country where the perpetrators did very very serious things once they had the people pulled over," Martin said. "Most times that isn't the case, but still impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious offense."

No one has reported being harmed in the past week from the impersonators and no one has reported falling for the scheme and pulling over.

Martin said there are a variety of reasons for why people would impersonate police, including just being impatient.

"Part of the problem is that lights and sirens can be ordered off the internet or out of catalogs, so people can have fairly easy access to them, and some of them look fairly legitimate, unfortunately," Martin said.

Then someone might just use the light to try and get around a slow driver in front of them.

Deputies are still investigating these reports to find out who may be behind each of them.

If you are ever unsure if a legitimate officer is pulling you over, they say you should call 911 immediately. The dispatcher should be able to determine if the vehicle pulling you over is, in fact, law enforcement.

If an unmarked car is trying to pull you over, a good indicator that it is a real law enforcement officer would be the lights. Official unmarked police vehicles have more than just one, and they flash in different locations on the vehicle.

Sheriff Donald Smith also said real cop cars have sirens and horns.

If you know anything about the reported impersonators, you should call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

