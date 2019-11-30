The sales continue in the Valley with Small Business Saturday

Although Black Friday has ended deals for holiday gifts continued throughout the Valley as apart of Small business Saturday.

American Express said for every dollar spent at a small business on Saturday $0.67 stays in the community. Shoppers like, Jolanthe Erb, said she was out shopping with her husband to help support their neighbors businesses.

"We have several friends that own businesses downtown," Erb said. "We like to shop the local variety because they have some fun and really unique gifts downtown that you just cant get at places like the bigger box stores."

Erb said on Saturday she stopped by the shops in the Agora Downtown Market, like New Creation, a nonprofit that helps support survivors of sex trafficking.

Christina Swecker, with New Creation, said when you shop at their store you're not just supporting local businesses but helping community members recover.

"For us small business Saturday means such a huge impact for the hopes and dreams of women all around the world, the women that are represented in our shop," Swecker said. "Spending money with New Creation means creating jobs it empowering and employing women and brings change."

Swecker said their store has participated in Small Business Saturday for the past five years and it's one of their busiest days of the year.