The wait is over: Spicy nuggets are back at Wendy’s

In a highly-anticipated return to a fast food restaurant’s menu, spicy nuggets are officially back at Wendy’s as of Monday.

The return was announced in a series of tweets last week, announcing the nuggets would return on Aug. 12 instead of the previously announced Aug. 19 release date.

Spicy-lovers everywhere have Chance the Rapper to thank for his motivational tweet, in which he practically willed the nuggets back into existence

"Positive Affirmations for today," the rapper tweeted. "I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please Lord let it be today."

"Y'all keep asking, so here's your chance," Wendy's said in response to Chance. "If you guys can get our tweet to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK!"

The goal, at first, seemed impossible. Two million likes would catapult the chain's tweet into Twitter history as the most-liked tweet of all time.

Spicy nugget fans were not to be underestimated, however, achieving the goal in less than two days.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back!" the company tweeted. "We don't know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!"

So, if you’ve been counting down the days and saving up your money, rejoice. The time has finally come.

The only caveat is that we don’t know how long the nuggets will stay on the menu. If history tells us anything, they won’t be around forever, so get them while you can.

