Theaters and dinner shows closing in Pigeon Forge

The owners of The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage, and Smoky Mountain Opry will be closed until May 9th.

World Choice Investments CEO Jim Rule said "We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on the new guidelines provided by the CDC yesterday and in consultation with the health experts, we are closing all of our theater facilities until May 9,”

The team at World Choice Investments will meet with the cast members at each facility this week. They continue to watch the conditions within our markets, consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines. Any additional changes will be released at a later time should they occur.

For guests with tickets for this period of temporary closure, please contact 865.453.4400 for rescheduling information.