'There’s a lot of guilt’: Advocates, survivor work to spread awareness of human trafficking in central Va.

Experts say now is the time to know how to spot the signs of human trafficking, which may not always appear to be what it really is.

Survivors, police and parents joined in the discussion in Chesterfield Tuesday night to have a real conversation about what’s happening in central Virginia.

Human trafficking survivor Jodi Guyan is brave enough to share her story so no one else will have to live it.

"I was 13. I thought this man was going to be my husband. I was going to have kids. I was safe and everything was going to be great,” she added.

Until the unexpected happened.

"I found out later he was crushing up pills and putting them in my drinks. One night, I woke up and he had a needle in my arm and was shooting me up with heroin,” Guyan said.

That led to addiction.

"I was dependent on a drug. I needed it. I wanted it. He supplied it until I was told I had to earn it. I thought ‘OK, you want me to get a job.’ Not quite what he had in mind,” she said.

Guyan became a victim of human trafficking, sleeping with men by force, and it was something that seemed right because her pimp was feeding her need for drugs.

At a community conversation at Thomas Dale High Tuesday, police told the crowd they’re seeing other cases like this in the area. They’re happening at local motels, and now, even through social media.

"(We want to provide) the empowerment and the tools to ask for help,” Heather Caleb, of the Richmond Justice Initiative, said.

The group is working in schools and teaching teens about this dark reality.

"There’s a lot of guilt that victims face when they’re in these situations, because they feel like it’s their fault when they’re in these situations, when in reality, they were lied to,” Caleb said.

But the lie doesn’t have to become their future. Guyan has been working to beat the addiction and regain control of her life.

