Thermometers are flying off store shelves

As more people are checking their own temperatures, pharmacies and drug stores are finding one item to be especially hot right now.

Thermometers are flying off the shelves.

The owner of Timberlake's Drug Store in downtown Charlottesville says he has not been able to keep them in his store since the start of the pandemic.

“It continues to be a real problem. We get them in and we sell out whatever we get. We only maybe get six or 12 a day, but they’re gone in one or two days,” John Plantz said.

Plantz has owned the store for years and says he usually sells two or three a week, if that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit should call their healthcare provider, as that's a key symptom of COVID-19.