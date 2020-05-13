These Waynesboro restaurants and businesses plan to open up Friday

As Virginia enters Phase 1 of Governor Ralph Northam's 'Forward Virginia' plan for reopening this Friday, it means changes for many restaurants.

Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County has been offering a curbside pick-up service to keep business going. | Credit: WHSV

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants in Virginia have been able to stay open for serving carryout, pick-up, and delivery. But on Friday, for as long as Phase 1 lasts (which Gov. Northam has said could between two and four weeks), restaurants will be able to open any outdoor seating areas to 50% capacity, in addition to their current offerings.

According to the City of Waynesboro, they've compiled a list of restaurants, breweries, and wineries in their area opening up outdoor seating on May 15.

In a Wednesday update from the city, they highlighted The Fishin' Pig, which will also be hosting live musicians, starting the WaHookies on Friday evening, followed by Alex Arbaugh on Saturday afternoon, and Blair's West Saturday evening.

They'll also have their food truck open in front of the restaurant.

With limited capacity, they strongly recommend making reservations and want everyone to keep in mind new policies and procedures for social distancing and all necessary coronavirus precautions.

Other businesses in the area planning to re-open outdoor seating on Friday include:

• Heritage on Main Street

• Willy's Ice Cream

• Seven Arrows Brewing/ Nobos Kitchen

• Stable Craft Brewing

• Barren Ridge Vineyards

Those are just some of many restaurants opening back up this weekend throughout our area. You can find a directory of the businesses open throughout the Shenandoah Valley here and can also submit your own business to that list through an online sign-up.

We'd also recommend checking the social media pages of your favorite restaurants or calling them directly to check if they'll be opening back up.

When asked why restaurants cannot open their doors to in-house dining yet, while non-essential retail stores can open their doors to more customers, Gov. Northam said the decision was made based on a "tremendous amount" of discussion with restaurant owners and that it was their collective decision that outdoor seating, for now, would be in the best interest of customers and employees.

Northam said if data keeps trending downward, and Phase 2 can be entered in hopefully two weeks, restaurants will be allowed to open dine-in eating in Phase 2, with 50% capacity and social distancing between tables.