'They ran over my son and left him’: Soon-to-be firefighter hurt in hit-and-run crash

A soon-to-be Virginia firefighter is recovering after he says he was run over after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.

Henrico police responded around 6 p.m. to the crash near E. Laburnum Ave. and Fenwick Street involving Brandon Fleming, 28, and a passenger vehicle.

“The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived,” police said. “[The car] is described as a gray or silver four-door Buick Lesabre.”

Fleming was left in bad shape, now recovering at VCU Medical Center. The 28-year-old has a long recovery ahead, despite his scheduled enrollment at the Henrico Fire Academy in February.

“They ran over my son and left him in the road,” said Darlene Conyers, Fleming’s mother. “They didn't stop, didn't check on him, didn't check on him to see if he was okay, nothing. That's not right."

For Conyers, the phone call she got Wednesday night is one no mother wants to answer.

"The first thing he said is 'mom, don't panic,'” she said. “Really?! And then I could hear all this noise in the background."

Conyers said her son, Brandon, was on his motorcycle on E. Laburnum Avenue when a car pulled out into the road and suddenly stopped.

"My son couldn't go left, he couldn't go right, so he had no other choice but to t-bone him head-on or lay the bike down,” she said. “He was on a motorcycle, he laid his bike down. He slid under the car, and the car ran over top of my son and the bike."

It left Fleming in critical condition at VCU Medical Center. He’s already undergone two surgeries and has now been moved out of the critical care unit.

"He has a broken femur on the left leg, a broken left arm, and a broken right wrist,” Conyers said.

Conyers said her son was on his way to visit her when the crash happened near Fenwick Street. Since then, she's barely left her son's bedside at the hospital.

"Yes, the whole way,” she said. “I'm not going anywhere."

But Brandon is determined to get better.

"He's optimistic," Conyers said.

He’s also focused on fulfilling his dream of becoming a Henrico firefighter.

"I want him to be able to be 100% and get out there and help the people the way he wants to,” Conyers said. “So, all I want is for Henrico County to help me find the person who hit my son."

Conyers said the Henrico County Fire Division has been cooperative as a result of Fleming’s injuries, even visiting him in the hospital Friday.

“They told him right now we just want you to focus on getting better,” Conyers said. “You are a member of the team, it’s not like you’re gonna be – you are. We just want you to focus on getting better.”

Also, because Fleming was preparing for his new job, he doesn’t have health insurance.

“We know we’re going to have some bills, we’re going to have some major bills,” Conyers said. “All we’re asking for is a little bit of help.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe in order to pay for medical expenses while Flemings gets back on his feet.

“I’m grateful my son is still alive, but he’s got a long road ahead of him,” Conyers said. “A very long road. Recovery, physical therapy, occupational therapy, just a long road.”

However, Conyers needs help from the Henrico community in tracking the driver down and getting justice for her son.

“Put yourself in my place… would you want someone to leave your child laying in the road, not knowing if they’re going to live or they’re going to die?” she asked. “Could you live with that? I couldn’t… Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

Anyone who has information about this crash can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.