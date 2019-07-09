Thief steals 12,000 Virginia lottery tickets from convenience store

Authorities in Virginia say a suspect stole more than 12,000 lottery tickets valued at up to $360,000 from a convenience store.

The Stafford County Sherriff's office said in a news release that the suspect broke into a Fas-Mart convenience store Saturday morning and stole the scratch-off lottery tickets, as well as 170 cartons of cigarettes.

Deputies were called to the business along Garrisonville Road around 4:35 a.m. after a business alarm went off.

At the scene, they found a shattered window and open door. A K9 unit performed a security sweep of the area and deputies searched the surrounding area.

The store owner conducted an inventory check and determined “12,000 scratch-off lottery tickets with values varying between $10.00 and $30.00 had been taken during the theft, leading to a loss of between $120,000 and $360,000. The suspect also stole an estimated 170 cartons of cigarettes.”

The suspect was caught on security cameras covering up with a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.