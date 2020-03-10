Thieves stripping cars of catalytic converters in a West Virginia parking lot

Catalytic converters have become a hot commodity for thieves, Barboursville Police say.

Officers say there has been an influx of thefts near the Huntington Mall parking lot in Huntington, W.Va.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in your vehicle's exhaust. The device is located under a vehicle's frame and is easily accessed by crawling underneath the vehicle.

They're also pretty pricey.

Officers say the accused thief is cutting the converter off with a saw and taking the device to a scrap yard to sell for a few bucks. But the replacement part for the vehicle's owner is often hundreds or thousands of dollars.

If you see someone crawling under someone else's vehicle in a public parking lot or attempting to jack up a vehicle, the Barboursville Police Department is asking you to call 911.

Officers suggest when parking near the Huntington Mall to choose a spot in a well-lit area.