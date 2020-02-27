Thin band of snow in Kansas shows how challenging forecasting snow can be

An incredible weather image, seen from satellite.

A narrow strip of snow stretching about 150 miles in length shows just how challenging forecasting snow can be.

The width of the band, 7-15 miles!

National Weather Service Meteorologists say that between two to thirteen inches of snow fell within that band.

Most times these bands of heavier snow are embedded within a larger storm system, but this one acted a little differently. Typically you would see a phenomenon like this around the Great Lakes or in Lake effect snow regions.

When something like this happens over a very small area, this turns into an almost impossible forecast. This, was quite unusual but the atmosphere is quite amazing.