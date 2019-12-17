Third man arrested in connection to murder of 9-year-old Virginia girl

Richmond police have arrested the third person wanted in connection to the murder of a 9-year-old girl.

Markiya Dickson, a third-grader who attended school in Chesterfield, was shot on May 26 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout with dozens of families. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was also shot but survived.

Investigators said that another adult male had been struck by gunfire as well, who came forward the following day. Richmond Police Lieutenant Faith Flippo said the shooting was not random, and that there were two groups of people fighting on the park’s basketball court.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, officers arrested the third suspect - 20-year-old Jesus Turner. He’s now charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“After six long weeks of a relentless pursuit of Turner, we’d like to thank the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force for capturing the third suspect wanted in this tragic incident.” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “Our detectives worked tirelessly on this case and we’d like to thank the F.B.I for offering a reward for those who came forward with information and the community members who provided tips.”

Two men were previously arrested for the crime in October - 18-year-old Quinshawn Betts and 21-year-old Jermaine Davis. They are charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Markiya’s family. Anyone with information in the shooting is still asked to call Richmond police or the FBI at 804-261-1044.

In September, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia’s 7th Congressional District representative, honored Dickson on the House floor.

Although police have identified the suspects, they still urge the public to come forward with any additional information related to the shooting at Carter Jones Park.