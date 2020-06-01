Third night of protests erupt in downtown Richmond amid citywide curfew

For the third night in a row, protests erupted in the city of Richmond while a citywide curfew was in effect.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Richmond for a third night to protest the murder of George Floyd, a black man, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while other officers stood by. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a curfew for the city of Richmond after calling the last two nights of unrest in Richmond an “insult to the cause” as some turned to violence while protesters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd.

The mayor held a press conference Sunday morning accompanied by members of Richmond City Council and announced that Governor Northam had granted his request for a curfew to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday. The curfew will run until 6 a.m. nightly through Wednesday, June 3.

The road near Richmond Police Department’s headquarters was blocked off by police in riot gear from Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield, as well as the National Guard.

There were also armored vehicles out and RPD headquarters were boarded up and have been since Friday.

Police were out arresting people who were out past curfew and police said approximately two dozen people were arrested.

At one point, witnesses said that some in the crowd started fighting and then several rounds of gunfire were heard. Police said no one was injured. NBC12 crews were in the area when it happened and were recording when the gunfire went off.

Monument Avenue saw a lot of activity over the past few days. Protesters were there peacefully Sunday after many of the statues were covered in graffiti. The statues are still heavily covered in spray paint and officials said it will take days to get all the paint off.