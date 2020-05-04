Thirty years since the only deadly local tornado in the Valley

Official tornado records go back to 1950, however we do have newspaper reports of storm damage before that date.

Chief meteorologist Aubrey UIrbanowicz has traced Shenandoah Valley tornadoes back to at least 1847. The 1990 Augusta county tornado is the only deadly tornado in our history, that we know of.

Strong tornadoes are not common in our area but they can happen.

And it's been thirty years since the only deadly tornado hit our area.

Chief meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz takes us back to 1990.

On the evening of May 4th, 1990, Chief Wayne Martin with the Craigsville fire department responded to a call.

"The call came in, debris in the road at Augusta Springs."

Martin says they typically respond to a lot of flooding calls so this one was different.

Martin says when he arrives there were, "Houses with the roofs off, a trailer upside down, trash everywhere."

The tornado formed in western Augusta county over Big North Mountain. It came into Augusta Springs, and crossed right in between two homes. Eventually it crossed a 2,500' ridge over Little North Mountain, and moved into Swoope where it killed two people."

Two men were killed, Ronald Patterson and Robert Strickler. Four other people that were also inside the trailer were injured, but survived.

The only two businesses in Augusta Springs were destroyed.

Martin says, "There was no warning of any kind"

Barbara Watson is Meteorologist with the National Weather Service and was out of our local Washington, D.C. office at the time. She explains how poor the radar coverage was at the time.

"We had very poor radar coverage, the radar site was all the way across the state. We were about 2-3 years away from having the doppler radar."

She surveyed the storm damage to determine how powerful the tornado was. Watson remembers this tornado specifically because it was her first solo tornado damage survey.

"Seeing the damage of the mobile home where there were fatalities , that was tough. I talked to some people there.

Watson said the damage was so bad, "I actually had to have some of the residents describe what had been there, what had been destroyed to make sense out of the damage."

Ten people were injured, and two men lost their lives when the tornado destroyed their trailer.

The tornado was rated an F-2. Watson said she estimated the winds to be at their peak between 125-130 mph.

The path was 7 miles long between Augusta springs and Swoope. The width of the damage was about 25 yards.

Martin said that a lot of community members came out to help clean up the damage, and to help the victims of the storm.

The church in Augusta Springs was so badly damage it had to be destroyed. Officials were afraid that kids or other people would wander into the church, and someone would get hurt. The church was burned down to prevent that, but the bell was saved.

The bell still stands in Craigsville, as a reminder of the storm.

You can see more photos in the slideshow below:

