'This is by far one of the best stories of my life'; Teen reunites with man who delivered her

A photo snapped 17 years ago helped reunite a teen with the man who helped bring her into the world.

Photo credit Shadonna Lomax.

“It actually seems like just yesterday really. It really doesn’t seem like 17 years has passed at all,” Shadonna Lomax, the teen’s mother, said.

The story starts with a Polaroid picture that captures the moment a volunteer EMT helped deliver a healthy baby girl in her grandmother’s driveway.

“He held her just as if it was his own little baby, you know,” grandmother Donna Robertson said.

That baby, Jameshia Lomax, is now celebrating another birthday, but this year, she had a special guest.

For the first time, the EMT in the photo, Brian Garland, and Jameshia got to share a hug.

"I'm glad there's no more questions. I know who he is now, and you know, he is a part of my life now," Jameshia said.

Garland just recently learned about the photo and knew he had to make a connection.

"I didn't know anyone was taking pictures, so when I see that, you know, I am not going to lie, it brought a tear to my eye," Garland said.

He was 18 years old volunteering for the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department when Jameisha was born.

Now she is 17 years old studying in her own EMT class, one day hoping to be an obstetrician.

“In EMS, you see a lot of death, a lot of suffering, but this is the opposite; this is life,” Jameshia’s EMT teacher Eric Newman said.

Newman helped facilitate the reunion, saying it was something special to bring this story full circle.

“This is by far one of the best stories of my life,” Garland said.

Before ending their visit, Garland and Jameshia snapped a new photo to add to their story.

