This weekend, you can fish for free across Virginia

From June 5-7, Virginia will allow anyone to fish public waters for free, without a license.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, they're offering three days of free fishing from Friday through Sunday.

On those days, anyone can head to any public waters around the state and fish without the need to buy a fishing license. That includes 2,900 miles of trout streams, in addition to ponds, small lakes, and reservoirs across the commonwealth.

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing, nor will facilities use permits be required. However, specific fee fishing areas in Virginia – Crooked Creek, Douthat, and Clinch Mountain – will still require permits.

And remember – regardless of whether you have a license or not, all state fishing regulations still apply, which you can find here.

That includes size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions.

“Free fishing days are always an excellent opportunity to get out and try fishing for the first time, or to introduce new people to fishing,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Director of DGIF. “I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and all that Virginia’s outdoors have to offer."

The event is to allow people who may not otherwise have access to fishing to get the chance and to allow children to be introduced to the activity.

The VDGIF is also encouraging people to enter their 2020 Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest while taking advantage of the free weekend.

For more information, you can visit the Take Me Fishing website. For information on fishing licenses in Virginia, visit the VDGIF website.

