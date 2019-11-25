This year's Virginia Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from the Valley

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Forestry picked out Virginia's Capitol Christmas Tree from a tree farm in New Hope.

Over the past several weeks, the department had been hard at work to find the perfect type and size of tree that will be on display outside the state capitol building in Richmond.

The department said each year, they look for a tree around different spots of Virginia, and this time, they were in contact with Cindy Crickenberger, whose family owns several tree farms around the Shenandoah Valley.

"The Forestry Department, Patty, they reached out to us and she said she wanted to see some trees," Crickenberger said. "So we took her to Weyers Cave and New Hope and they found this tree."

Crickenberger said her dad, William "Bill" Braunworth, planted the 20-foot Colorado Blue Spruce that was picked out back in the early 80's

She said she and her mother, Helen Braunworth, wanted to dedicate the donation of the tree for Bill, who has passed away since then.

Crickenberger said her father took care of several farms throughout his life and was an award winning tree farmer in several states.

She said if her dad knew the tree he planted many years ago was going to be "Virginia's Christmas Tree" one day, he would be proud.

"He's passed away now, but he loved his trees and he loved to be out in the woods, he'd be very happy," Crickenberger said.

Just like a tree you take home, foresters this week will pack and prepare the tree for its trip to Richmond next week.

The tree will then be decorated and revealed on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.