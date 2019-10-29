This year's pumpkin crop perfect for picking

This year's weather has brought a much better crop of pumpkins that are expected to last longer in comparison to last year's rainy fall.

Virginia Davis said this year's crop has more variety than last year. | Credit: WHSV

Virginia Davis runs the Stuarts Draft Farm Market. When WHSV spoke with Davis last year, she said there weren't as many pumpkins because many rotted in the field due to the wet weather. The pumpkins that did make it out of the field didn't last as long as normal.

Davis said this year, she had some people asking if the pumpkins would last longer than before. She said this year is a much better crop.

"We have a better selection, a better variety, more variety, more of a selection, and then because there's so much out there, it makes the price cheaper," Davis said.

She added they have more of the pumpkins people use for cooking, and anyone who uses them to decorate for around Thanksgiving should be able to keep them around.