Thomas Jefferson Health District outlines steps for patients exposed to coronavirus

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) has officially outlined steps for patients potentially exposed to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The department says that patients who have potentially been exposed to the virus and begin showing symptoms should first call their doctor to explain the situation, so the doctor can prepare for the infected patient’s arrival. Once the physician knows you are on the way, patients should put on a surgical mask if they have one.

While masks are not effective in protecting healthy people from germs, they do help limit the spread of germs from sick people. Physicians may ask patients to call from their cars when they arrive.

“When you go to your physician, obviously you’re going to take a good history and a physical," TJHD Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds said. "They’re going to figure out what your risks are, what your symptoms are, make sure you’re medically stable, and then they now have the option of running a variety of tests that have very similar symptoms.”

Once doctors rule out other illnesses with similar symptoms, they can also run tests for COVID-19.

“We have commercially available COVID-19 tests," Dr. Bonds said. “So ,they might choose to run one of those commercially available.”

If the patient tests positive for novel coronavirus, TJHD will get involved. They will contact the infected individual and begin to investigate places they have been, and people they have seen recently, to evaluate public risk.

The virus has infected 566 patients nation-wide as of Monday morning. For up-to-date information on COVID-19, check out whsv.com/coronavirus.