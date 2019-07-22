Thousands arrive in West Virginia for World Scout Jamboree

Thousands of Scouts have arrived in southern West Virginia for the start of the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

Photo: Senator Joe Manchin / Twitter

The event that runs from Monday through Aug. 2 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve near the New River Gorge National River is being held in the United States for only the second time.

More than 45,000 Scouts and their leaders from 167 countries plan to participate in activities such as whitewater rafting, ziplining, rock climbing and mountain biking.

The jamboree, held every four years, is being jointly hosted by national scouting organizations from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The other World Scout Jamboree held in the United States was in 1967 in Idaho.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve is the permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree.

