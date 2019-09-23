Thousands gather in attempt to break water gun fight world record

Thousands of people gathered at the Richmond Diamond Saturday with Super-Soakers and water guns in an effort to beat a six-year-old world record.

The event was the inaugural RVA Splash Fest and the duo behind it, Hallelujah God-Bless-Us and Josh Roth, say they’ve been making viral videos for over three years.

They first gained internet fame and acclaim back in August with a viral video showcasing the two having a water gun fight and randomly inviting people to join in.

That video garnered over 7.6 million views on Twitter.

Roth and God-Bless-Us say they just want to spread joy and break the record for the largest water gun fight ever, all while going viral again in the process. The record was set back in 2013 by the University of California with 3,875 confirmed water-gun fight participants.

The duo received support from thousands of people who showed up for the event, as well as help from the Richmond Fire Department who added to the water gun battle with a large fire hose. Local food vendors were also at the event.

So far, event organizers say 4,007 showed up for the event, but at this time, those numbers have not been confirmed through the proper record-keeping channels.

Roth says the event will be held every year, even if they don’t break the record.

Roth and God-Bless-Us say a portion of the proceeds generated from the event will also support the nonprofit Splash, which aims to bring safe water, sanitation and hygiene to children in need.

