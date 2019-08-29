Threats made to Page County High School resolved

The investigation into reports of threats being made toward Page County High School has been resolved, according to the sheriff.

Harmful threats were made Wednesday afternoon toward the high school and once school officials were notified, they did not waste any time getting to the bottom of it.

Page County Schools released a post on Facebook informing followers about the threat and that it was being investigated.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said the comments were made on a school bus on Wednesday afternoon and involved the use of a gun.

"It occurred between two juveniles. I think that some of the information that was given may have been misconstrued as well," Sheriff Cubbage said.

Nonetheless, the sheriff's office immediately began investigating the report by going to the student's home.

"There were no firearms in the residence of where we went and I know the school will be doing an assessment on Tuesday of the juvenile that was involved," Sheriff Cubbage said.

The sheriff's office determined there was no longer a threat to the schools or the community after finishing the investigation last night, but they did still have extra police presence at the schools on Thursday.

"When these threats are made, it is not taken lightly. We immediately addressed these and try to get to the bottom of wherever it originated," Sheriff Cubbage said.

Page County Schools released another post on Facebook saying they also take comments like these very seriously and the safety of their students is their highest priority.

Sheriff Cubbage said there are officers in the schools that will continue maintaining student and faculty safety and everything can return to regular status.

