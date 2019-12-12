Three charged in Greene County sexual assault

Three people have been arrested in connection to a rape in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a report on Thursday, Nov. 21 of a sexual assault that had happened in the Barboursville area.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies identified three suspects.

This week, the sheriff's office, along with the Albemarle Police Department and officers with the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) team, arrested the three.

Luis Angel Garcia Jr., a 24-year-old Madison County man, is charge with rape by force and forcible sodomy. Tylek Wade Burley, a 22-year-old Greene County man, is charged with rape by force and forcible sodomy. Shaquille O’Mar Webb, a 25-year-old Greene County man, is charged with forcible sodomy.

All three are being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Anyone with information connected to the investigation is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (434) 985-2222.

