Three different cars crash into three different homes on Saturday

A family is displaced after a car crashed into their mobile home off of Country Club Rd. in Harrisonburg.

The crash happened around 6:00 Saturday evening.

Officials say the home was moved off its foundation and several people suffered from minor injuries.

Officials also said the driver left the car and ran away from the scene.

This was just one of two other incidents on Saturday where a car crashed into a home.

One happened on South High St. in Harrisonburg and the other on South River Rd. in Grottoes.