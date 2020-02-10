Three injured following rock slide in Morgantown

Three people were taken to the hospital after a rock slide in Morgantown on Monday afternoon.

According to West Virginia University officials, a boulder hit a personal rapid transit, or PRT, vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation related to the incident, WVU officials said. One from a car on the roadway and two from a PRT car.

According to the WVU PRT Twitter page, the PRT is closed until further notice. Buses are running.

Monongalia County 911 officials said all lanes on Monongahela Boulevard between Eighth Street and Patteson Drive is closed.

Emergency officials are on scene.

According to the Morgantown Police Department's Facebook page, the road will be closed until the West Virginia Division of Highways can stabilize the hillside.