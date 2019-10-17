Three sentenced for robbery of I-81 travel plaza in Virginia

Three Florida residents who admitted to traveling in a stolen vehicle and robbing the I-81 Travel Plaza in Wythe County have been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

27-year-old Christyen Sumpter was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 25-year-old Michael Wilson was given 12 years in prison, and 25-year-old Perla Pineda-Osorio was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

All three pleaded guilty in July to one count of robbery by threatening physical violence, one count of transporting a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, possess a motor vehicle that had crossed a state boundary after being stolen, and transporting in interstate commerce a vehicle that had been stolen.

The US Department of Justice says according to court documents, on May 28, 2018, a person in South Carolina picked up Pineda-Osorio, Sumpter, and Wilson, who posed as hitchhikers. The robbers pulled guns on the driver and demanded he take them to various ATMs to withdraw money from his account. After taking the driver’s money, the robbers abandoned the victim on the side of the road and stole his vehicle.

Pineda-Osorio, Sumpter, and Wilson then went to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they robbed a convenience store and then did the same thing in Jonesville, North Carolina. Later that same night, all three committed another robbery at the I-81 Travel Plaza in Wythe County, Virginia.

Soon after the robbery, police saw the stolen vehicle, leading to a high-speed chase. The robbers eventually crashed and were taken into custody. The guns used in the robberies were recovered and determined to be BB guns.