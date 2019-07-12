Thursday's rain could impact water weekend plans

It doesn't look like the Valley will be seeing rain this weekend, but Thursday's severe thunderstorms could have an impact on weekend plans, especially if they're on the water.

Shenandoah River Adventures said Thursday's rain could impact weekend plans. | WHSV

Shenandoah River Adventures said tubing is popular this time of year, but too much or too little rain could mean trips are canceled.

Co-manager Lydia Hensley said river levels are something they monitor very closely, since they have a big impact on business.

"We just have to go day by day," Hensely said. "Low river conditions can be just as bad as high river conditions, because either way, you're not going to run, but the high water is really dangerous, and the low water isn't any fun."

Hensley said so far this summer, river levels have been on the lower side. Some rain would help, but too much rain could bring the river too high. Hensley said when the water gets to three feet, that's when they cancel trips.

"We like to come down here, put eyes on the water, see what it looks like, if it's murky, high, running fast," Hensley said. "So we just have to pay attention most every day, we have to look at it several times a day."

Hensley said so far this season, they haven't had to cancel many trips, especially compared to last year.

"We have done a lot more business this year compared to last year," Hensley said. "Last year was just so detrimental because of the rain."

Hensley said they monitor river levels often, sometimes several times a day depending on weather conditions. She added the levels can change quickly, and sometimes trips have to be canceled on short notice.