Tickets for Richmond show of 'Hamilton' go on sale this month

The Broadway megahit "Hamilton" will be making its Virginia debut this November, and tickets go on sale soon.

The extremely popular musical, which tells the tale of Alexander Hamilton's rise and fall in the time of the American Revolution, is part of Broadway in Richmond's 2019-2020 season at Altria Theater.

There will be 24 performances of the touring version of the show between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 27, and will be available first in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 8 a.m. and then online at 10 a.m. on BroadwayInRichmond.com.

There will be a limit of eight tickets per household.

Demand is expected to be incredibly high, so the Altria Theater recommends signing up for their email list to get reminders of when you can buy.

Tickets will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

Also, the only legitimate way to purchase your "Hamilton" tickets will be from the Altria Theater box office or Etix.com. Tickets listed on other sites or from anywhere else are not guaranteed to be authentic.

The show runs 2 hours and 45 minutes with an intermission.

The remaining part of the 2019-20 season of Broadway in Richmond includes:

• Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Sept. 17-22, 2019

• The Play That Goes Wrong: Oct. 22-27, 2019

• Hamilton Nov. 19-Dec. 8, 2019

• Cats: Feb. 4-8, 2020

• Fiddler on the Roof: April 7-12, 2020

• Wicked: June 3-14, 2020

Have any more questions about "Hamilton" in Richmond? Wondering if Lin-Manuel Miranda will be there? You can find answers in a FAQ sheet here.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2018-2019 season, visit Broadway in Richmond or call 804-592-3401.

