Timberville home destroyed in early morning fire

On Tuesday around 5:40 a.m., a home on Getz Drive in Timberville caught fire.

The home on Getz Drive was declared a total loss.

Tyler Jessup, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said the single resident of the home made it out safely. He said someone driving by the home saw the flames and was able to alert the homeowner in time to escape.

According to Jessup, there were a lot of possessions stored inside the home, which made putting out the fire challenging for firefighters.

At this time, the cause of the fire is said to be accidental, though an exact cause has not been pinpointed amid the damage. Firefighters determined that the mobile home was a total loss.

Jessup said everyone should make sure they have working smoke alarms.

