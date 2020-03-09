Timberville man accused of obscene behavior in a public park

Police in Timberville have arrested a man accused of masturbating in a public place.

According to the Timberville Police Department, an officer was patrolling Plains District Memorial Park in the town on Wednesday, March 4, when a woman flagged the officer down.

Police say she told the officer she had seen a man sitting in his truck, masturbating. The woman snapped a photo of the man, as well as his truck, and showed those photos to the officer.

Based on that information, police say they identified the suspect as William Lewis Evans III, of Timberville.

Evans has been charged with a class 1 misdemeanor charge of “intentionally and obscenely engaging in actual or explicitly simulated acts of masturbation while in a public place where others are present and intending to be seen by others."

Evans was also served with a trespass notice, officially barring him from all municipal parks in the town of Timberville.

