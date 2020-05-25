Timberville town council to hold special meeting on Tuesday

The Timberville Town Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, after Memorial Day, to conduct business they haven't been able to take care of amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on May 26 in the Timberville Town Office to take care of necessary business, including adopting resolutions for emergency operations due to the coronavirus.

It will be the first meeting of the town council since they suspended meetings in March as closures and cancellations due to COVID-19 took hold across the country.

According to an agenda released to the public, council will consider several emergency ordinances and resolutions related to emergency operations and meeting protocol brought on by the pandemic, as well as a request from the mayor to reallocate funds.

Many county and town office buildings, as well as city halls, are beginning to gradually reopen at the end of May and start of June as Virginia continues through Phase 1 of the ’Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening.

As local government leaders meet, they've had to face a grim financial reality of serious revenue loss due to coronavirus-related closures and job losses.