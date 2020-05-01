Tips for helping a child with ADHD learn from home

While all students are learning from home, here are some tips for parents learning to teach from home with a child who has ADHD.

Dr. Mattingly, a physician and principal investigator in clinical trials for Midwest Research Group, currently serves on the board of directors for APSARD-The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders and is a certified evaluator for the NFL regarding ADHD and head concussions.

He said it’s important to avoid distractions and provide your child with an outlet for physical energy, like getting outside or moving inside as space allows.

Create a curriculum, but also a schedule. Try to avoid overstimulating your child and keep the learning space positive.

Don’t forget that your school system is still a resource.

Even though your child doesn’t go to a typical classroom right now, he or she still has teachers that care. Send an email and ask for tips about what was working well before the pandemic, that might be useful to you at home.