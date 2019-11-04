Tommie Fund to help animal shelters across Virginia

When Tommie the pit bull died after being set on fire earlier this year, donations poured into Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The group posted to social media Monday morning that T-shirt sales alone helped raise nearly $100,000 to create the Tommie Fund.

Now, RACC says this money “will help support the cost of emergency medical care for animals in other municipal shelters across Virginia.”

“We are hopeful this funding will provide an option of treatment versus euthanasia for shelters that have never had another choice,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

“Please share this program with every animal lover you know, every rescue group you have contact with and collectively encourage your local municipal shelter to apply – we would love to help the animals in your community too,” RACC said.

Donations continue to be accepted for the Tommie Fund, with additional fundraising campaigns being planned.

Team Tommie T-shirts are also still available and “will continue to go to the fund throughout the year.”