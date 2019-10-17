‘Tommie’s Beer’ debuts to help Richmond shelter care for animals in need

It’s been more than eight months since Tommie the pit bull was found with severe burns after he was tied to a pole and set on fire.

Support for the dog stretched across the world, and now one Virginia brewery has launched their own way to help.

In February, the dog was found with 40 percent of his body covered in burns.

“Different emergency specialists went for days to try to save his life and unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries a few days later," Robin Young, with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), said.

Afterward, support came pouring in, and Virginia lawmakers even passed a new law felonizing animal cruelty, but now, the support is literally pouring.

Three Notch’d Brewing Company has released a new beverage titled Tommie's Beer in honor of the pit bull. For each pint sold of the hazelnut brown beer, $1 will go to RACC.

“It’s going to help save more lives," Young said. “It’s going to help cover emergency care for animals in need."

RACC said caring for a single animal can sometimes costs thousands of dollars. Three Notch’d is hoping the hazelnut brown ale can help.

On Thursday, the branch of Three Notch’d in Charlottesville will host a Pups and Pints night to celebrate the official release of Tommie's Beer on tap.

