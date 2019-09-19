‘Tommie’s Beer’ to help RACC care for animals in need

It’s been more than seven months since Tommie the pit bull was found tied to a pole after he was set on fire.

Support for the dog stretched across the world, and now one Virginia brewery is looking to help.

In February, the dog was found with 40 percent of his body covered in burns.

“Different emergency specialists went for days to try to save his life and unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries a few days later," Robin Young, with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), said.

Afterward, support came pouring in, and Virginia lawmakers even passed a new law felonizing animal cruelty, but now, the support is literally pouring.

Three Notch’d Brewing Company Collab House in Richmond is working on a beer that will benefit RACC called Tommie’s Beer. For each pint sold, $1 will go to the organization.

“It’s going to help save more lives," Young said. “It’s going to help cover emergency care for animals in need."

RACC said caring for a single animal can sometimes costs thousands of dollars. Three Notch’d is hoping the hazelnut brown ale can help.

The beer will first be available at Three Notch’d Collab House on Oct. 11.