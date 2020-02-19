Top Chef: Harrisonburg event to benefit Blue Ridge CASA For Children

Blue Ridge CASA for Children is hosting its third annual "Top Chef Harrisonburg" event, featuring the Executive Chefs from your favorite local Harrisonburg restaurants.

The friendly competition among some of the best chefs in Harrisonburg will be on Saturday, March 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater.

Votes will be tallied by attendees and a judges' panel.

Each Chef will be making one dish and they will have total culinary control over what they create. These are unique dishes you won't find on their menus! In addition to the "Top Chef" title, the winning Chef will also receive a top of the line Chef's knife.

The Chefs from local eateries foodBARfood, Local Chop & Grill House, Joshua Wilton House, Cuban Burger, Vito's Italian Kitchen, Montpelier Restaurant and Bar at Hotel Madison, Bella Luna and Gray Jay Provisions will be vying for the title of Top Chef.

Tom French of the Joshua Wilton House won the coveted Top Chef title in 2019.

Proceeds and sponsorship fees will go directly toward Blue Ridge CASA. According to the event's website, Blue Ridge CASA trains community volunteers to advocate for the hundreds of local children who are currently in the court system for abuse and/or neglect. This money is 100% allocated to them so that they have a significantly increased chance of experiencing a better future.

Since 2018, Top Chef Harrisonburg has raised $40,000 for Blue Ridge CASA.

WHSV-TV is the media sponsor of the event. WHSV's Kyle Rogers and Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz will serve as masters of ceremonies.

In addition to the Chef's dishes, the evening will feature Bluestone Vineyard wine, music and door prizes.

For more information about the event, including ticket sales, click here.