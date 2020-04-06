Tornado statistics for the Valley compared to Virginia

As we approach severe weather season, let's take a look at tornado data since 1950 for the Valley and the rest of the state of Virginia.

COUNTIES IN THE VALLEY

Tornadoes are more common in flatter terrain, but just because we have mountains and ridges here doesn't mean we are immune. Augusta County leads the way in tornadoes since 1950 with 11.

This means that Augusta County averages a tornado just over once every six years. Rockingham County followed closely with 9 tornadoes since 1950.

In the Northern Valley, tornadoes have been less frequent. Shenandoah County has seen 5 since 1950 while Page County has only seen 3 tornadoes.

WHAT MONTHS ARE PEAK FOR TORNADOES?

Looking at our viewing area, it is safe to say April through September are really when tornadoes happen. December through March, no tornadoes have been recorded in our viewing area since 1950. Tornadoes can still happen anytime of the year, but are much less common in the colder months.

Both April and June have seen 15 tornadoes since 1950, with the other months between April and September seeing at least 5. One tornado has been recorded in both October and November. The total count for tornadoes in our viewing area since 1950 is 56. On average that means we see a tornado touch down once every 1.2 years.

THE STATE OF VIRGINIA

For the rest of Virginia, April through September shows similar data when it comes to the increase in tornadoes. April, July, and September each have their own peaks with at least 100 tornadoes recorded since 1950.

The fall peak is likely to tropical systems and mainly impact the eastern portion of the state. Virginia has recorded 715 tornadoes since 1950, averaging close to 11 tornadoes per year.

The reason why we can only go back to 1950 for tornado data is because records are too inconsistent before then. 1950 to now has been termed the “modern tornado era.”

The calendar flips to April on Wednesday. Be ready for an increase in severe weather production and have a plan ready if something were to happen.