Tornadoes Impact Southeast to end March

Severe weather across the central US brought this destructive tornado to Jonesboro Arkansas... making a direct hit.

Terrified workers inside a cell phone and computer shop watch in fear as the twister caused transformers to explode and tossed debris into the air.

Watch as this traffic camera captures the tornado moving just north of the interstate.

Tornado sirens blared as the twister tore through the city.

The aftermath looked like a war zone... the tornado left little behind but rubble in its path, crushing cars... and ripping businesses to pieces. Fortunately, many have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I hate to say it, but with the coronavirus, I think there was not as many people here in the building at it could have been much worse," said Mayor Harold Perrin.

The tornado has been blamed for at least six injuries... but luckily, no deaths.

Guy Riggins captured the tornado on video... the twister roared by his apartment.

"They say that it has a unique sound like a freight train. But my experience, it was much louder. Definitely nothing like that I've ever heard," said Riggins.

Meanwhile, residents in one Alabama neighborhood are thankful to be alive Tuesday. A tornado left a trail of devastation behind after it tore through a country club community in Eufaula.

About twenty homes there have significant damage.

The twister seemed to have followed a path along the road in a neighborhood... tearing into homes on one side... while leaving homes on the other side completely untouched.

One high school senior said he's never seen anything like it.

"It was 25 minutes, 30 minutes before the sun was shining and moving boxes and stuff. Then we got inside. It seemed it was like 30 seconds but it was like four or five minutes of just the loudest roar. This is our community and hometown. It's not like it's just somewhere. I know these people that live here, and there and there. I've grown up with some of these people. To see it all gone in 30 seconds is crazy," said Nate Hudson, a resident.

Luckily, there were no injures or deaths.

Some people in the community are worried how they are going to be able to clean up in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.