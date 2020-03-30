Tossed cigarette butt sparks brush fire on shoulder of Harrisonburg highway

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is reminding people that a burn ban is in effect due to the low humidity and high winds across our area on Monday.

The reason for that burn ban was illustrated perfectly by a fire that caught quite a few people's attention on Monday afternoon.

Just outside the KFC along Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg, a little after 1 p.m., a brush fire popped up and grew very quickly.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded immediately and got the fire under control, but it didn't take long at all for the flames to grow before they got there with Monday's wind.

Officials believe the fire was sparked by a cigarette butt that someone had tossed, which landed in mulch. The mulch caught fire and the fire spread to the shrubbery.

No one was injured, but fire fighters are asking people to remember to make sure cigarettes are fully extinguished before discarding them – and also to discard them in proper places.

