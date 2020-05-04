Town of Shenandoah cancels Memorial Day parade

Last week, the town of Shenandoah announced their annual Memorial Day weekend parade is canceled this year due to Gov. Northam's 'Stay At Home' order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year a parade float was made for Dave Hinkle, the previous organizer of the parade who died in 2019.

"May 23 is when the parade would have been," Nancy Karnes, Chairman of the town's Memorial Day committee,, said. "With the governor talking about not opening the state on May 8th, we just decided to go ahead and cancel it for this year."

Karnes said their committee started planning what would have been the 23rd annual parade at the start of the year. She said many new members were on board and came up with new ideas to be featured in this year's parade.

"We were calling it the battle of the bands and we had contacted some local bands to have them go through the parade," Karnes said. "We wanted them to stop at the judge's stand, perform, and win a prize."

Karnes said several local businesses stepped up to donate prizes, including Rudy's Diner and Homer's Automotive.

She said around March, the committee stopped meeting to practice social distancing and were waiting to see if the order would be lifted.

Last week, the committee told the town council they were going to cancel the event.

Karnes said money for the parade that comes from Page County and the town will be used for next year's event.

"We're just very very disappointed, so we decided to take the funding we have for this year and put it away for next year and have the event really, really big and better," Karnes said.

While there will be no car show or Memorial Day ceremony this year, the town still asks the community to show their support for our military.

The town still plans on holding something to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and will announce it on their Facebook page.