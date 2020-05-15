Town council members donate their salaries to buy signs for high school seniors

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a lot of changes for high school seniors across the state, and the Grottoes Town Council is using their salaries to honor them.

The deadline to order a senior sign is May 22. | Credit: WHSV

During a recent meeting, one of the council members brought up the idea of creating signs to honor the seniors. Joshua Bailey, one of the other members, told WHSV he felt led to donate his second quarter salary to paying for the signs. The other council members followed suit.

"Some of them have sports teams that they'll no longer play on, they'll never see some of their friends again once they go to college, and try to build their spirit up, it was brought up by a council member to do that," Bailey said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has also brought economic insecurity, like it has for many other localities.

"We're paying out of pocket, more or less, for this, from our council salary, because we do not know the economic fallout."

Bailey said they're also planning some way for the community to honor Memorial Day, even if it's done through social distancing. He said one idea is purchasing small American flags for everyone that can be placed in front of the town building.

The council is paying for signs for seniors who live within the town limits. If you're interested in getting a sign for a senior, the deadline is May 22. There is more information about how to get a sign on their Facebook page.

