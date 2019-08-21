Town hall shows support for keeping Gypsy Hill Golf Course open

On Tuesday night, dozens came out to a town hall to share their opinions about the Gypsy Hill Golf Course.

Staunton City Council will discuss if they should close Gypsy Hill Park Golf Course at their meeting Thursday. | Credit: WHSV

Recently, city council has been discussing the future of the golf course. In a recent briefing city council received, it shows the golf course loses hundreds of thousands of dollars. For the 2019 fiscal year, the projected loss is $351,230, according to a handout available at the town hall.

Councilmember Andrea Oakes decided to host the town hall to hear opinions of people living in the city. She said the council acts on the wishes of the citizens, so feedback is important.

"I really want to hear their input," Oakes said. "Because what the citizens have to say, that's what truly matters."

During the first hour of the town hall, about half a dozen people came up to share their support for keeping the golf course open. They talked about how unique and challenging the course was, making it a great place to play. Ben Huson, a Staunton resident, mentioned that it's used by many high school teams for practice and tournaments, and it's also used by community groups for tournaments as well.

Jeff Overholtzer, also a Staunton resident, said it was easily accessible to the community. Others mentioned that it's about more than just keeping the course open. They said it's also a discussion about the amenities the city provides for residents.

"Recreation is part of our culture, recreation is something the city council provides on behalf of the citizens of the city of Staunton," John Avoli, a Staunton resident, said.

Several residents also spoke about how golf is more than just a sport, and the course is an important part of that.

"It's teaching everybody to be able to connect with nature, which is important, and to connect with each other in a positive area," Bob Mortensen, a Staunton resident, said.

"The golf course gives me a mechanism to bond with my young daughter," Huson said. "The long walks across the fields to search for wayward balls gives me time to have deep and meaningful conversations with her."

In an interview after the meeting, Oakes acknowledged that the golf course is not a money maker, but not many things parks and recreation provides are.

"We need to know whether or not this is truly what the citizens want."

For some at the meeting, the golf course was not what residents wanted.

"I don't think it's the best use of our resources to maintain all 18 holes," Linsdey Walsh, a Staunton resident, said.

Walsh went on to say that she agreed with others about the benefits of the course, but thought part of it could be turned into a botanical garden or something similar.

Some who spoke in support of the course said it could be used for hiking trails some days, or be made open for the public to walk around and enjoy. Even if the golf course closed, several mentioned they didn't want to see the land sold to developers.

Oakes said she would take all the feedback from Tuesday's meeting back to city council for discussion. She said there will be more opportunities for the public to share their thoughts before a decision is made.