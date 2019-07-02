Town of Bridgewater begins undergrounding project

The Town of Bridgewater will soon begin its Main Street Undergrounding project. This year, construction will start around Mount Crawford Avenue South and end at the intersection of Green Street.

This project will put approximately 1,000 feet of utilities underground along Main Street. The first part of construction involves Dominion Energy developing a set of plans and regulations for undergrounding their power lines.

The town's agreement requires Dominion to design the system and install the lines, saving the town about $250,000.

"At the end of the day, we're going to have a Main Street with utilities completely underground so I think it will look much better and make our Main Street even more attractive than it is now," said Alex Wilmer, the Town Manager for Administration.

The town will review these plans with an engineering firm and work on a traffic pattern during construction.

They hope to begin the project in the fall.