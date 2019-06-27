Town of Bridgewater creates office of Landowner Advocate

This month, the Town of Bridgewater created the office of Landowner Advocate to improve communication between the community and the town's administration.

Previously the town planner, Patrick Wilcox, was named the landowner advocate to resolve disputes and answer questions landowners may have. The town believes he has previous knowledge of the town and will allow for an easy transition with landowners and developers.

The landowner advocate will have a working knowledge of DEQ regulations, VDOT rules, zoning, subdivision and all of the other bodies of law which come into play.

"Instead of having a landowner go to two or three different people in the town, this will streamline the process and we hope improve communication between landowners and developers and the town," said Alex Wilmer, Assistant Town Manager for Administration.

Town leaders said while they can't change the rules of zoning, they want to be a useful resource in understanding and navigating them. Zoning enforcement is important to Bridgewater and they hope the new position will make it easier and more consistent for the community.