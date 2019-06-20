Town of Bridgewater hosts job fair

The Town of Bridgewater will host a job fair from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Thursday, June 20.

Town leaders said the job fair will allow people to meet with employers with job opportunities in many different fields. The companies participating have current vacancies and are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

Attending employers include Town of Bridgewater, Marshalls, Perdue, Bridgewater Retirement Home, Jalapeno Southwest Grill, Franco's Pizzeria, McDonalds and Cracked Pillar Pub.

The town invites candidates with all backgrounds and experiences to attend.

Job fair coordinator, Megan Byler, believes the event will not only help the applicants, but the businesses as well.

"We realized kind of driving through town that there's a lot of other signs at a lot of other businesses, a lot of other places are trying to hire as well. So we thought this is a great way for us to reach out to the community and also hopefully a way that other businesses can have new employees generates as well," says Megan Byler, Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the Town of Bridgewater.