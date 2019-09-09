Town of Bridgewater moving forward with Riverwalk project

The Town of Bridgewater is continuing work on its Riverwalk project. The path will connect four town parks and run under the Main Street Bridge.

In 2016, the town drafted the idea of Riverwalk, securing a grant through VDOT to fund the cost of the project. Now, all environmental reviews and design work have been completed and approved by VDOT.

Alex WIlmer, the Assistant Town Manager, said they aren't as far along with the project as they hoped, but they are happy with the progress. He said he hopes Riverwalk will encourage people to walk and bicycle more.

"The big thing is it'll allow pedestrians and bicyclists to go under Main Street and avoid crossing traffic. We think it is a big improvement on safety," said Wilmer.

The town is waiting on VDOT approval to bid the project. They hope to begin construction in early spring of 2020.